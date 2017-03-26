Emirates introduces laptop, tablet handling

service for US flights

ISLAMABAD (PR): Emirates has announced a new service to enable customers to use their laptops and tablet devices until just before they board their flights to the US.

Emirates customers travelling to the US via Dubai will be able to utilise their laptops and tablet devices on the first part of their journeys, and also during transit in Dubai. They must then declare and hand over their laptops, tablets, and other banned electronic devices to security staff at the gate just before boarding their US-bound flight. The devices will be carefully packed into boxes, loaded into the aircraft hold, and returned to the customer at their US destination. There will not be any charge for this service.

Passengers on US-bound flights starting their journeys in Dubai are encouraged to pack their electronic devices into their check-in luggage in the first instance, to avoid delays. Customers should be aware that there will be a detailed search of all hand baggage on non-stop flights to the US from Dubai. They should therefore declare their devices before the search, or ensure their electronic devices are packed into their check-in luggage in the first instance.

‘Sparkistan’ highlights contributions of country’s unsung heroes

LAHORE (PR): ‘Sparkistan’ is an initiative taken by Atlas Battery to showcase the ‘spark’ of the country’s unsung heroes. According to Atlas, the name Sparkistan is a positive play on the country’s name. This initiative worked as a platform for many talented and hardworking Pakistanis whose achievements are not widely known.

Through its Sparkistan initiative, Atlas Battery gave prominence to such unsung heroes. The team interviewed 14 unacknowledged men and women from different cities and areas of Pakistan. These included: Dr. Naeem Taj from Rawalpindi – Guinness Record holder for successfully removing the world’s biggest gall bladder.

Muhammad Ali from Karachi –Founder of Roshni Helpline, dedicated to search operations for missing children in Pakistan. Samar Khan from Islamabad – Pakistan’s first cyclist to cycle all the way to Biafo Glacier. Nazir Sabir from Islamabad - The mountaineer who summited Mount Everest and K2.

DHA’s Golf Championship 2017

KARACHI (PR): Defence Authority Country & Golf Club in collaboration with Chevron is hosting the prestigious four days All Pakistan Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship 2017 from March 21, 2017 to March 24, 2017 at Defence Authority Country & Golf Club. The Rs1.8 million prized championship is being played at the beautiful golf arena of Defence Authority Country & Golf Club in DHA Phase-VIII. Top most professional golfers from all over the country are participating in the tournament. This was disclosed by Secretary DA Country & Golf Club Brig (R) Tariq Rafique in a press conference held at DHA Golf Club. He said that All Pakistan DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship in an important event of the year and hoped that the celebrated golfers would showcase their talent at the golf arena with their exciting game and unrivalled golfing skills.

Harem Marketing, Oktopus Media Group ink accord

LAHORE (PR): Harem Marketing Services and Oktopus Media Group have signed a contract of business partnership for real estate advertising and marketing. In line with this contract, only Oktopus Media Group would perform the duties of advertising, nationally and internationally for all the marketed projects under the banner of Harem Marketing in future. OktopusMG is a very reputable media group, which performed advertising and sales promotion responsibilities for various real estate projects in Pakistan with flying colours. This business partnership between the two successful groups is a pleasant and welcome step for real estate marketing and advertising sector. It could be hoped for paving new ways of marketing and advertising.

Seasons Canola brand manager attends marketing course at Harvard University

KARACHI (PR): The launch of Seasons Corn Oil and Seasons Rice Bran Oil had already been accredited to the list of noticeable achievements for Syed Muhammad Raza, Brand Manager, Seasons Canola. He now to his attribute has achieved another milestone by successfully attending a marketing course on social media at Harvard University, USA. During the time of his marketing course, he gained some incredible insights on social media marketing which he was thrilled to share. “Digital marketing is about understanding the consumer and their social media networks”, said Raza while speaking during a detailed interview. While briefing out on his learnings from the marketing course, he said that the campaigns should not only be centred over the strategic delivery of the brand’s message and instead should be pushed on featuring more wider angles to it.

Maktab organises "The Merchant of Venice" play

LAHORE (PR): Maktab, An MIT Alumnus's Educational Initiative on 10-km Raiwind road, Lahore held annual play "The Merchant of Venice" on Saturday.

Parents and guests attended the much awaited play and witnessed a brilliant performance by well prepared and eager young actors of Grades IV, V, VI and VII. The students portrayed the intense emotions of love, hatred and revenge beautifully which the play is well known for. This was supported by a chorus of Grades I, II and III who sang difficult tunes on sonnets and songs by William Shakespeare.

Maktab preschoolers celebrated Pakistan Day by performing on five songs representing the four provinces and Kashmir. The vibrantly colorful event came to an end amid the thunderous applause by the audience.