LAHORE - The industry has urged the government to increase customs duty on import of clinker and cement from 10 percent and 20 percent to 35 percent, respectively, in order to support the local manufacturers.

Moreover, the imports of cement should not be allowed until the importers register themselves with Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to certify the quality of their cement in line with the Indian government as well as all other importing countries’ authorities, the industry representatives demanded.

The industry stakeholders said that Pakistan has already lost a major chunk of its market in Afghanistan to Iranian cement. The high energy cost has made the cement more expensive as cement is an energy intensive sector.

The cost of electricity and gas in Pakistan is the highest in the region while additional duties on coal imports have nullified the lower cost of coal in the global markets. On the domestic front, high government levies have encouraged some unscrupulous elements to smuggle or import under-invoiced Iranian cement.

It is worth noting that the cement consumption during July-February period of this fiscal increased by 8.26 percent. In contrast, the exports from North declined by only 2.98 percent compared with a decline of 18.21 percent in the South. This should be a matter of concern for the authorities.

They said that clinker and cement are being manufactured locally and are abundantly available in Pakistan.

It is surprising to note that the list of locally manufactured goods as notified by the Federal Board of Revenue vide Custom General Order no 11 of 2007 dated August 28, 2007, does not include cement. Secondly, the import of clinker and cement is liable to 10 percent and 20 percent of customs duty and due to cheap energy cost in neighbouring countries; low-grade quality cement is being dumped in the Pakistani market.

They urged the government to take effective steps in order to stop penetration of Iranian cement in Pakistani markets. A proper vigilance and accountability system needs to be put in place to stop cement smuggling into the country.