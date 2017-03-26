LAHORE - Motorola Solutions - American multinational telecommunications company - has offered its expertise to Pakistan Railways (PR) in the field of train operations, train safety, signalling, telecommunications and information technology.

This offer was made by the company’s Senior Vice President Asia Region Muhammad Akhtar during his meeting, along with his three-member delegation, with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique at Pakistan Railways Headquarters. The company’s senior vice president lauded the minister for his untiring efforts that resulted in turnaround of the state enterprise and brought a revolutionary change in it. Pakistan Railways that was strangled in debt trap is now making profits and motivating international firms for investment.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the delegation for showing keen interest in train safety and operations. He stated that Pakistan Railways is open to all international and national companies and is committed to work on basis of transparency and merit. “We are pleased to learn that Pakistan Railways is gaining trust of international firms, it’s our performance that reflects and yet more is to be done to make it a state of art railways. Our priority is to make train travel safer and comfortable, for which we are already in contact with NESCOM.” “International firms should join us with the confidence that we work on principle of honesty, quality and clarity, we have worked day and night to bring life to this enterprise, we expect our work partners to match the pace of Railways,” Khawaja said.

The minister approved joint working group of Pakistan Railways and Motorola company to submit their report on train safety solutions within few days. Railways Secretary Parveen Agha and other high officials were also present on the occasion.