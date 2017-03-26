PPAKP welcomes proposed amendments in Drug Rules 1982

PESHAWAR (APP): The Pakistan Pharmacists Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PPAKP) has welcomed the proposed amendments of Health Department in Drug Rules 1982 and said the mission would provide relief to the ailing humanity which must have access to safe and efficacious medicines. A joint executive and cabinet meeting was held under the president ship of Javed Muhammad which was attended by Vice President Farhatullah, General Secretary Ihsanullah, Press Secretary Saeed Anwar and others. They said that the KP government has proposed various amendments in the said rules with the aim to effectively regulate/monitor the sale and purchase of medicines in the province. The joint committee observed that despite unparalleled efforts of the Drug Control Administration the unabated and rampant reports of sale of the spurious and unregistered drugs are causing serious threats to the lives of the common man.

They said that it was since long badly felt that the Drug Sales Rules need drastic amendments which shall be public-friendly and meet challenges of the day.

E-Commerce emerges as a great way to expand business in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Online buying and selling has recently become a great way to expand business in Pakistan as e-commerce industry is booming throughout the region. According to a report aired by a private news channel, the internet has significantly changed the way of the retail business as booming in the other parts of the globe; now it's doing the same in economies like Pakistan. There are currently many e-commerce sites which are specially introduced by BISP for the economic empowerment of the women in rural areas of the country.Besides in the mega cities of the country, online shopping sites offering a forum for sellers to sell their products online and have a chance to make additional sales by making use of this additional marketing channel, said a British-based retail expert. According to retail experts, Oksana Willium has said that the Pakistani buyer today is enjoying numerous e-commerce activities owing to proliferation of smartphones and availability of easy Internet connectivity.

China reaffirms resolve to carry forward CPEC

ISLAMABAD (APP): China has reaffirmed the resolve to work with Pakistan to carry forward the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the benefit of the peoples of both countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a new cooperation framework set up by Pakistan and China to pursue long-term development, Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the dividends and benefits brought by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would be shared by the people of Pakistan and China. She said that joining Pakistani side in its military parade this time was another vivid testament to epitome of the high-level strategic mutual trust and friendly relations between the two countries and the two militaries. The spokesperson said Pakistan and China were all weather strategic cooperative partners and their militaries maintained traditional friendship.

Govt considering 10pc increase in employees’ salaries

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The federal government is reportedly considering 10 percent increment in salaries of the government employees and 15 percent increment in pensions in upcoming budget 2017-18. According to sources, the working has been started on the directions of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for the upcoming annual budget of the country. The recommendations suggest that 50 percent of the adhoc allowance to be merged into basic salaries of government employees along with 10 percent increment. Similarly, 15 percent increment has been under consideration for the pensions of the retired government employees. The decision is likely to be finalised by the end of April, sources said. The government’s fiscal managers also reportedly considering increase in withholding tax on bank transactions and purchase and sale of assets. The government, in a bid to detect tax defaulters, is reportedly formulating a strategy to deal with the tax non-filers.