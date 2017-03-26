FAISALABAD - In new emerging economic scenario, "One Belt One Road" is a gigantic infrastructure of China to link up Asia with Europe and Africa and this project has already been successfully initiated from Pakistan, said Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Wang Zihai.

He was addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) which was also attended by the business community as well as the students of Chinese language course. He said that in first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a comprehensive road network has been laid form Khanjrab to Gwadar. In its second phase, work was in progress for the erection of power plants throughout Pakistan, he added.

He particularly mentioned 1,320MW coal power plant and said that after its completion the menace of load shedding will be eliminated once for all in 2018. He said that Pakistan and China have inked 46 MOU's in different segments of economy while during fourth phase of this project, industrial cooperation will be enhanced. He termed it as one of the most important segment of the CPEC project as the governments as well as the private sectors of the two countries have to play their role for its successful execution.

He said that the governments of both countries will have to take decision that which industry should be installed during this phase. However, in this connection the private sector has to enter into joint ventures to establish the most required and agreed industry, he added. He said that Pakistan is a cotton producing country and hence it has huge potential to set up garment industry and hoped that in this connection the businessmen of both countries will cooperate for their mutual benefits.

He assured that PCJCCI will fully cooperate in linking and match-making of the entrepreneurs concerned from the two countries. He also stressed the need to ink an MoU with FCCI so that the Chinese delegations visiting Pakistan could also visit Faisalabad and interact directly with business community of its businessmen. He also invited FCCI delegation to visit PCJCCI Lahore.

Responding to a question, PCJCCI General Secretary Salahud Din said that only upper and upper-middle class management from China will come to Pakistan for the execution of different projects in Pakistan. All the rest of the workers will be recruited from Pakistan, he added. He also gave a brief resume of the PCJCCI.

He said that it has 250 members while its membership was open to all businessmen working or intending to work with the Chinese investors.

He further said that PCJCCI has already launched different programmes in collaboration with TEVTA to impart much needed training to the semi-skilled and unskilled workers so that they could be accommodated in the joint ventures to be launched in near future. Responding to yet another question, he said that Chinese language and cultural barriers are major hindrance in the economic cooperation of two countries at the private level and in this connection the PCJCCI has published a dictionary containing 10,000 frequently used words in Chinese.

He said that apart from the investment of $55 billion under CPEC project, another $100 billion investment form private sector is also in the pipeline and the Pakistani entrepreneurs should play their proactive role to attract maximum investment.