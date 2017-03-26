A specific mafia is taking away the vegetables and poultry to Afghanistan due to which the price of edible items were raised unexpectedly on the reopening of Pak-Afghan border.

The residents of the capital have expressed their severe concern over the price hike of edibles especially vegetables and said that prices of edibles have increased some 155 % during the last three months.

Talking to the media, Nabeel Ahmed said that from the current wave of price hike of edibles it seems like vegetables, pulses and fruit are being smuggled to Afghanistan. Muhammad Iqbal Ghori, a trader at Aabpara market said that inappropriate policies of government has greatly affected our business and it has even become impossible to pay the monthly rent of the shop.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sami, a government employee said that salaries have not been increased for the last three years by the government and now purchase of onion and potato has become difficult for us due to inflation. Now the school fees of children and domestic expenditure have become unaffordable for us.

A number of women during the survey have expressed their concern over the situation and said that due to inflation and low income domestic disputes have become the routine matter of daily life. They further said that the existing government had promised the people during its election campaign to eradicate inflation and price hike but it seems that government is pushing people towards death.

During the survey, the traders of major markets in Islamabad including Melody, Jinnah Super and other super markets told media that the purchase of vegetables is out of purchasing power of a common man even the price of pulses have boost up without any announcement.

They further said that rate lists are not exhibited on shops and there is no system of check and balance, due to which shopkeepers are selling edible items at self imposed rates.