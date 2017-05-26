ISLAMABAD - The first meeting of BISP Women Empowerment Advisory Forum held here on Thursday to discuss policy guidelines for the social, economic and political empowerment of BISP beneficiaries.

The advisory forum comprising of national and international experts discussed gender policy, malnutrition, stunting, reproductive health, girl school enrollment, gender responsive curriculum , E-commerce, financial inclusion of women, workplace gender diversity and violence against women and suggested policy guidelines that will form basis of the social mobilisation campaign of BISP on women empowerment. The meeting was chaired by BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon.

The meeting was attended by Stephen Glunning Deputy Country Director WFP; Vibeke Jensen Director UNESCO; Abbas Rashid Executive Director SAHI; Rosemary Arnott Gender Specialist UNICEF; Jamshed Qazi Country Representative UNWomen; Zeba Sathar Country Director Population Council; Rukshana Asghar CEO Fulcrum; Khawar Mumtaz Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women; Ingred Christiance Country Director ILO; Muneeza Hashmi, Jalalud din Director Hashoo Foundation; Muhammad Mudassar ICIMOD; Fatima Akhtar Nestle; Asma Sheikh TCS; Yasmin Masood Secretary BISP and Naveed Akbar Director BISP.

During her opening remarks, Marvi stated that the goal of BISP is to empower women financially, socially and politically. Having access to poorest women and the presence of mobilisation forum of 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs) provide BISP with the potential and responsibility to work on the human development of its beneficiaries. The feedback of this forum and the curriculum designed consequently will help BISP to educate its beneficiaries, thus leading to real human development in the country. She stressed upon the need to survey BBCs for finding a baseline before educating them on violence. A working group comprising of Khawar Mumtaz, Valerie Khan, Zeba A Sathar and Jamshed Qazi was assigned to develop guidelines on the subject.

The forum was informed that the impact evaluations highlight enhanced mobility, increased participation by women in elections, enhanced school enrollment and financial empowerment of women as 74 percent of women retain full control over their stipend.

While highlighting WFP commitments during session on health, Stephen said that social protection is a tool for women empowerment. It is high time to widen partnership between BISP and WFP for the inculcation of nutrition practices in BISP beneficiaries through BBCs. Fatima from Nestle apprised the forum of recent collaboration between Nestle and BISP that will provide livelihood opportunities to beneficiaries and train them on nutrition. It was agreed that working group on nutrition consisting of Nestle, WFP, UNICEF, Hashoo Foundation and Population Council will jointly develop a curriculum on nutrition for BISP beneficiaries.

While presenting a plan to reach out to BISP beneficiaries, Zeba stated that BISP database is a goldmine that needs to be effectively utilised to address the reproductive health needs of the beneficiaries. A presentation on Hepatitis C screening model was also made by Mahira that has been carried out successfully by BISP in collaboration with volunteers and has screened BISP beneficiaries for hepatitis in pilot district of Gujranwala.

UNESCO Director Vibeke Jensen said that gender responsive curriculum, promotion of co-curricular activities, improvement of school environment and introduction of flexible timings can remove gender gap in education. It was decided that in the pilot phase, UNESCO, SAHI and UNICEF in collaboration with provincial education departments will choose a school from each of four provinces, AJK and GB and introduce gender responsive curriculum that can then be proposed for replication in the entire country.