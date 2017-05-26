The federal government has allocated Rs920 billion budget for defence, up from Rs860.1 billion, reported Waqt News.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2017-18, the finance minister said that GPD growth has been targeted at six per cent. He added that Rs1,001 billion have been allocated for Public Sector Development Programme.

Dar said the government has allocated Rs400 billion for energy projects. The government plans to add another 10,000 megawatts of electricity to national grid next year, he added.

Speech in bullets

"Govt decides to allocate Rs49bn for health sector"

"Minimum wages have been increased from Rs14,000 to Rs15,000"

"10 percent increase in pensions of government employees"

"Custom duty on smart phones decreased from Rs1,000 to Rs650"

"Rs52bn have been allocated for Disaster Risk Management"

"Market capitalisation of stock exchange increased from Rs51 billion to Rs97 billion in four years"

"Rs21bn have been allocated for Dia Mir Basha Dam"

"Rs45bn have been allocated for Dasu Hydro Power project"

"Custom duty and sales tax on agricultural machinery have been withdrawn"

"Rs35.7bn for Higher Education Commission"

"Fiscal deficit has been brought down from 8.2% in 2012-13 to 4.2% this year due to increased tax collection"

Opposition threatens walkout

Earlier, opposition parties chanted slogans against the ruling party with Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah saying the government should focus on the rights of farmers.

Shah said opposition parties will stage a walkout if the government did not fulfill the demands of the farmers.

The fifth budget for the financial year 2017-18 has an estimated outlay of Rs4.8 trillion and a deficit of four per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Background discussions with officials of the finance ministry showed that the government would focus to enhance country’s GDP growth in order to generate employment opportunities ahead of the 2018 general elections. The government would take measures to control the soaring current account deficit, necessitated by the increase in imports and reduction in exports.

The tax collection target for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has been fixed at above Rs4 trillion for the next year, which was Rs3621 billion for the current year. The government has proposed to allocate Rs1001 billion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The government is likely to set aside around Rs950 billion for defence for the next financial year, which was Rs860 billion in the outgoing year. The government is likely to earmark Rs1400 billion for paying interest on domestic and foreign loans.

The government has projected a 6 percent growth for the next fiscal year. The growth of 3.5 percent is estimated in the agriculture sector on the basis of 2 percent growth in important crops, 3.2 percent in other crops, 6.5 percent in cotton ginned, 3.8 percent in livestock, 1.7 percent in fishery and 10 percent in forestry.

The government has set 7.3 percent growth for the industry with 3.5 percent in mining and quarrying while in manufacturing sector a growth of 6.4 percent has been projected with large scale manufacturing 6.3 percent, small and household 8.2 percent, slaughtering 3.7 percent, 12.1 percent growth in construction and 12.5 percent in electricity generation and gas distribution.

The services sector’s growth is estimated at 6.4 percent for the next fiscal year based on 5.6 percent growth in transport, storage and communication, 7.2 percent in wholesale and retail trade, 9.5 percent in finance and insurance, 3.9 percent in housing services, 7 percent in general government services and 6.7 percent in other private services.

The government has projected a $10.4 billion current account deficit for the next fiscal year (2017-18). The trade deficit is projected to be at $26.9 billion for the next fiscal year, as the exports are projected to grow by 6.4 percent next year to $23.1 billion and imports growth target has been set at 9.6 percent to $50 billion. Investment to GDP is estimated at 17.2 percent, fixed investment at 15.6 per cent, and private investment at 11.2 percent of the GDP.

In taxation measures, the government is likely to enhance regulatory duties on imported items in order to discourage imports and generate additional revenue in the budget. The government is also considering enhancing the rates of withholding tax on non-tax filers to bring them into the tax net. The government has already shown its intentions to continue with the super tax on rich people. The rates of sales tax on petroleum products - major revenue spinners - would not be enhanced in the upcoming budget. Sales tax rate of essential commodities like sugar would not be changed in the budget.