Ground-breaking ceremony of grid stations

LAHORE (PR): An impressive yet simple ground breaking ceremony of DHA’s own grid stations was held on Thursday in DHA Lahore Phase-8. Administrator DHA Lahore Brig. Zafar Yaseen Babar was the chief guest. Bilal Bashir, Business Development Head Descon Engineering, Taimoor Saeed, Chief Strategy Officer Descon Engineering, and senior officers of DHA Lahore attended the ceremony.

Administrator DHA Lahore Brig Zafar Yasin Babar said that ‘DHA Lahore has expanded from 34000 kanals to 300 thousand kanals and this has increased the demand for the continuous and uninterruptible power supply. DHA has proposed 21 Grid stations including 1 of 220 KV. 7 grid stations are already under approval. 6 grid stations are under construction and 2 grid stations are already energized.

A large number of dignitaries, DHA residents, real estate developers & dealers, and officials of Descon Engineering and EnMas Consultants attended the ceremony.

SLL playing important role in LPG imports

KARACHI (PR): SSGC has clarified news items circulating in various media to defame SSGC LPG (Pvt.) Ltd. (SLL) and has corrected the assertions and allegations made by Irfan Khokhar.

SSGC LPG (Private) Limited (“SLL”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and is a private limited company, with a diverse customer base and plays an important role in LPG imports by sharing the business almost equally with another private company i.e. EngroVopak Terminals Limited (EVTL).

The Company has limited ullage (available storage space) at the terminal to unload and store the said LPG cargo of two ships amounting to 11,900 MT. LPG importers need to move their LPG stored at Port Qasim at SLL and EVTL Terminals to facilitate the general public as there is ample product available of LPG importers at both the terminals (over 12,000 MT) and to create ullage to accommodate more ships. SLL Terminal provides 24/7 services to its customers in most professional way to meet operational demands of its valued customers for mutual commercial benefit.

SLL also clarified that no third party stock has been kept at the storage on account of security deposit. The claim that any private terminal handled 226,000 MT LPG by operating for 14 days is a misstatement as both terminals Engroand SLL combined do not have the capacity to handle 13,000 MT per day. In the last two years SLL has handled over 327,000 MT compared to 58,600 MT in prior four years combined.

The Company is an open access terminal and handels ships in a transparent business-like manner on a first come first serve basis, based on prior booking of terminal space at market competitive prices, after entering into formal written Terminal Services Agreements following the best international practices for terminal operations and HSE. Pepsi-Cola, CP Five Star join hands

LAHORE (PR): Pepsi Co Pakistan joined hands with the Charoen Pokphand Pakistan Pvt. Ltd. (CPPK), a company owned by Asian giant Charoen Pokphand Group of Thailand at a ceremony that was attended by senior leadership teams from both organizations as well as media representatives. Mohammad Khosa, Director Key Accounts and Capability, PepsiCo Pakistan and Somchai Tosomsakul, Vice President Food Business CPPK, signed exclusive agreement for supply of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages to CP Five Star outlets in Pakistan. PSO signs agreement

with PR

KARACHI (PR): Pakistan’s leading oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has signed a landmark fuel transportation agreement with Pakistan Railways to enhance and expedite its supply chain operation in the country. PSO will transport around 2 million metric tons of fuel per year via Railways in cost-effective and efficient manner as compared to road transportation.

The agreement was signed by GM Logistics PSO, Syed Rashid Kamal and Additional GM Operations Pakistan Railways, Abdul Hameed Razi in the presence of the Minister Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Secretary Petroleum & Natural Resources, Sikander Sultan Raja and various other senior executives from both the organizations. The agreement will be valid for a period of five years and is further extendable with mutual consent.

The rail transportation business has witnessedrecord aggregate growth of over 750% during last 5 years. Rail share for transportation of fuels stands at a staggering 33 % in FY17 at rail head destinations as compared to just 4% in FY13.

Bank Alfalah, VU sign agreement

KARACHI (PR): Furthering its commitment to bridge gaps between the industry and academia, Pakistan’s leading banking institution, Bank Alfalah has signed a strategic agreement with Pakistan’s premier ICT-based distance learning institution, Virtual University of Pakistan, Lahore to establish a framework of learning between the two institutions. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Nauman Anees, Head Learning and Development Division (L&DD), Bank Alfalah Limited and Registrar Virtual University, Prof Dr. Syed Abdul Majid. The two institutions will actively strive to create a conducive environment for mutual learning though exchange of faculty, knowledge, and expertise to help facilitate a shared growth and progress of the industry and academia.

Under this agreement, VU shall extend professional expertise towards designing, developing, and improving a Learning Management System (LMS) for BAFL employees, besides facilitating BAFL in conducting recruitment tests through their nation-wide campuses.VU may also provide technical proficiency to develop question bank, assessment mechanism, and online portal.

The agreement also provides for faculty exchange where professionals with relevant domain knowledge will be invited for guest lectures in the degree and executive programs of VU as market experts. Similarly, VU faculty members will conduct relevant training sessions managed by BAFL Learning & Development Division to its management and staff.

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Ministry of Communication Shahid Ashraf Tarar & Ms Bushra Taskeen, Member Editorial board NACTA, decorating recently promoted DSPs/CPOs of Motorway Police at Rank Wearing Ceremony at DIG Office, Motorway Chowk.

ISLAMABAD: The Dean of African group and High Commissioner of South Africa Mpendulo Jele speaks at reception to mark the 54th anniversary of the African Unity.