ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Thursday approved Rs1.96 per unit reduction in power tariff under fuel price adjustment for April 2017.

This decision was made during a public hearing chaired by chairman NEPRA Tariq Sadozai.

In a petition, Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought adjustments of variation incurred in the fuel cost for power generation last month.

Earlier, the CPPA, in its petition submitted with the regulator, sought Rs1.75 per unit reduction in power price on account of monthly fuel price adjustment.

However, the regulator by approving Rs1.96 per unit decrease in power

prices approved Rs15 billion worth relief for all power consumers.

The reduction would not be applicable to the consumers using less than 300 units and K-Electric.

In the petition, the CPPA said a total of 8.609 billion units were sold to the distribution companies during April. The reference fuel price was fixed Rs 7.62 per unit while the actual prices remained at Rs5.8804 per unit.

As per CPPA petition, cost of furnace oil power generation stood at Rs10.24 per unit, gas at Rs4.29 per unit, diesel at Rs14.98 per unit, hydel Rs0.49 per unit, RLNG Rs8.08 per unit and nuclear at Rs1.005 per unit.