Performance of hybrid corn seeds highlighted

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Over 200 farmers attended the farmer field day in Allah Dino Sandh, Mitiari. The event was organised by Monsanto Pakistan at the location of their hybrid corn field trials. The purpose of the event was to showcase the performance and agronomy of hybrid corn seeds suitable to Sindh’s climatic conditions. In addition to farmers and members of the Sindh Abadgar Board, officials from the Sindh Agriculture Department and Sindh Agriculture University also attended the event and observed the field trial. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yousaf Sandh, a prominent local farmer, said that corn hybrid seeds have been a great success in Punjab, resulting in increased productivity and enhanced income for the farmer. He further said that the climatic conditions in Sindh are very different and field trials, such as these, will pave the way for corn hybrids.

Rabbani appointed as SMEDA CEO

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Federal Ministry of Industries and Production has assigned the responsibilities of the Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to Fuad Hashim Rabbani, a senior officer of BS-20 from Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS).According to the details issued by SMEDA, Rabbani, before joining SMEDA, has been working as Joint Secretary, Federal Ministry of Planning, Development & Reforms till February 2017 and earlier from February 2015 to March 2016, he remained posted as Commissioner Zhob Division. From January 2013 to February 2017, he worked as Provincial Secretary Energy in the government of Baluchistan. In Punjab, he worked as Deputy Secretary Finance Department and Deputy Secretary, Chief Minister Secretariat. However, he started his career as Assistant Commissioner Ferozwala, District Sheikhupura in the year 1999.

SBP announces office, business

hours for Ramazan

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): During the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak 1438 AH, SBP and all banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks will follow office hours on Monday to Thursday from 8:00am to 2:15pm without any break whereas on Fridays office hours will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm without any break. However, business (banking) hours for public dealing on Monday to Thursday will be from 8:00am to 1:45pm without any break whereas on Friday business (banking) hours for public dealing will be from 8:00am to 12:30pm without any break. Meanwhile, The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealings on May 29, 2017, which will be observed as “Bank Holiday” for the purpose of deduction of Zakat. All banks/Development Finance Institutions (DFIs)/Microfinance Banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on May 29. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as normal working day (except for public dealings).

Bosan lauds role of FAO in progress

of local agri sector

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Minister for National Food Security and Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Thursday lauded the vital role of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in the progress and development of local agriculture sector. He was talking to newly appointed representative of FAO in Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi who called on him in Islamabad. The minister welcomed the FAO representative and reiterated the resolve of the government for working together with the international development partners and agencies for the betterment of agriculture sector of the country. Both sides also discussed the plans and future strategies for the development of agriculture sector of the country. “The collaborative efforts for the adoption of new technologies and implementation of research results to the farm level would lead the country to cope with problems faced by agriculture sector in Pakistan,” the Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mina Dowlatchahi said working in Pakistan would be a great opportunity for her. She urged the need for continued collaboration for the development of agriculture sector in future.

