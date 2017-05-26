LAHORE - The SNGPL has disconnected gas supply to several industrial, commercial and domestic consumers due to default in payment in different cities including Rawalpindi, Sheikhpura, Islamabad, Peshawar and other regions. In order to expedite the recovery from defaulting industrial and commercial consumers, eight industrial consumers having outstanding amount of Rs47,267,105 and 73 commercial consumers having outstanding amount of Rs29,382,352 have been disconnected during April 27 to May 10 due to non payment of outstanding gas bill arrears.