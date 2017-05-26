PR LAHORE - Thousands of workers took out a mass procession at Press Club Square Thursday on the eve of observing Protest Day in support of their demands under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation.

They urged the government to introduce far reaching economic and social reforms in the country in the forthcoming federal budget 2017-18. They also urged the rulers to impose taxes upon the feudal lords and major traders. They also called for developing new dams to meet the basic needs of electricity and water. They highlighted 80% tax payers are wage earners.

The participants took out mass protest precession outside Press Club Square Lahore. They were raising slogans in support of their demands and condemning crony capitalism, feudalism and World Bank, IMF policies and demanding the federal government to raise salaries and wages of the employees, house rent and pensions etc. They urged the govt to fix fix minimum wages at Rs30,000 per month. The workers also held a mass rally which was addressed by veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, Robina Jamil, president, and other representatives. They also demanded the government to restore medical facilities for the Industrial Workers on their superannuation and get amended labour laws, in conformity with ILO Conventions and ensure safe working conditions under Social Security Scheme to the workers against accident and occupational diseases in conformity with ILO Convention No.155. It also demanded that Rs.1 trillion and 67 billion of Workers Welfare Fund lying with Ministry of Finance may be deployed for the welfare of the workers. It also demanded to the government that it should raise the productivity of the national public utilities by appointing efficient and honest management and demanded to the government to impose ban upon construction of house more than 10 Marlas in housing colonies to save agricultural land.