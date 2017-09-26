ISLAMABAD - A Chinese delegation, led by Kashgar Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Zhang Shu Zhi, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Monday to explore opportunities of joint ventures and business partnerships in different fields.

The delegation explore business opportunities in the field of roads construction, building materials, cement manufacturing, travelling & logistics, electricity generation, decoration material, food products and other areas. Speaking at the occasion, Zhang said that they have come to Pakistan to explore opportunities of investment, joint ventures and partnerships with particular focus on CPEC projects. He said that delegation members have come to Pakistan by road and they were feeling that Pakistan was a second home for them. He said private sectors of both countries should develop close cooperation to take maximum benefits from CPEC project and to explore all untapped areas of mutual collaboration.

ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik, in his welcome address, said that CPEC has opened new avenues for long-term cooperation between Pakistan and China and stressed that private sectors of both countries should interact on regular basis to explore matchmakings as well as to take active participation in CPEC projects. He said that many sectors of Pakistan’s economy including construction, building materials, cement production, energy, infrastructure development and logistics offered lucrative investment opportunities and urged that more Chinese investors should explore Pakistan for JVs and investment. “Ch.inese investors should bring technology and machinery to Pakistan to set up industrial units in our country,” he said.

ICCI Senior Vice President Khalid Malik welcomed the Chinese delegation to ICCI and hoped that their visit would lead to materialisation of some good business deals between the entrepreneurs of both countries.