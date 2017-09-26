NBP receives Guinness World Records title for world’s highest ATM

KARACHI (PR): The National Bank of Pakistan, (NBP) recently set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ by installing the world’s highest ATM (automated teller machine) at the Pak-China border, Khunjerab Pass.

The ATM has been installed at a height of 16,007 feet above sea level, making it world’s highest-altitude ATM anywhere in the world. The award is in recognition with the bank’s efforts in bringing superior technology, products and services to their customers in all areas of Pakistan, including the northern, rural and suburb sectors. This is the second time NBP has been awarded a position in Guinness World Record; the first time was in July 2009 for planting over 532,887 mangrove saplings in a day at Keti Bander.

Saeed Ahmad, President NBP, said: “We are very proud to have won this well recognised international title for installing the world’s highest altitude ATM. At NBP, we strive to make everyday life easier for our customers by listening to them, keeping their best interests in mind, and making every consumer interaction with businesses an exceptional experience. NBP believes in serving the nation across distances where no other bank can reach. This title reaffirms the strength and uniqueness of the technologies that have made NBP as the undisputed leader in ATMs around the country. With that, I would like to thank my team for their commitment in making our vision a reality and NBP as one of the foremost provider of financial banking services in the country.”

“The Guinness World Records title further reflects National Bank of Pakistan’s commitment to place our customers’ needs at the center of our priorities, we will support our customer at every step of the way and cover vast distances to be there and provide convenience to them. This is a key component of NBP’s service offering, and we are delighted to have been recognized at a global level for our customer-centric approach,” he further added.

MCB-Arif Habib Savings launches its first branch in Quetta

KARACHI (PR): MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited (MCB-AH) recently launched its first branch in the city of Quetta. The branch is located at Al-Fajar Center, M.A. Jinnah Road. This branch has been launched in order to provide innovative saving and investment solutions to the residents of the city.

Muhammad Saqib Saleem, Chief Executive Officer MCB–AH, and Yousuf Durvesh, National Business Manager MCB-AH, inaugurated this branch which aims to open new prospects of saving and investment opportunities for Quetta.

In addition to conventional products, this branch will also feature a variety of shariah compliant investment services under the platform of "Alhamra" (an Islamic division of MCB-AH) for the residents of this region. All investments in Alhamra products are regulated in accordance with the guidelines of a Shariah Supervisory Board which comprises of world renowned Shariah Advisors Justice (r) Muhammad Taqi Usmani, Dr Muhammad Zubair Usmani and Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Samdani.

“With the launch of this branch we aim to contribute towards the progress of the city and the country at a macroeconomic level.” said Muhammad Saqib Saleem.

Honda Atlas Cars installs drinking water pumps at 3 schools

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has always tried to improve the living conditions of the people residing in the surroundings of its factory premises. In addition of arranging free medical camps every quarter and renovation of schools, Honda recently installed deep-bored water pumps in three schools in Manga Mandi and Sunder, Multan Road.

The clean water is becoming scarce in the area and most of the schools do not have access to the clean drinking water. The contaminated water is the main cause of many diseases and children in these schools were deprived of this basic necessity and were always at risk to have diseases.

The company took initiatives and installed deep-bored water pumps in two governments’ schools of boys and girls at Manga Mandi and one boys’ school at Sunder, Multan Road.

PSO holds dealers

conference

KARACHI (PR): Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the nation’s largest oil marketing company, Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSX: PSO), has addressed a business conference in Lahore. PSO’s dealers from Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions attended the meeting at the Management House where senior company management discussed PSO’s ambitious business growth strategy.

Pakistan State Oil has the largest retail footprint with 3489 outlets spread across the Pakistan. PSO’s retail partners not only offer international quality petroleum products under this plan but also facilitate customers through availability of non-fuel modern retail products and services.

PSO’s senior management from marketing, retail, logistics, T&OD, communications, finance, NFR, operations, imports and brand divisions joined the MD during the conference .

Sheikh Imran-ul-Haque said: “Our business partners are key to the company’s growth. In the last two years PSO’s profit-after-tax has shown a tremendous growth. It could not been possible without the commitment and loyalty shown by our business partners. PSO’s growing retail footprint, continued dominance in fuel segments, introduction of the higher RON environment friendly products under the Altron Premium, AltronX, and Action+ Diesel are a few accomplishments that would not have been possible without the support of PSO dealers.”

“The company’s business strategy also revolves around finding ways to benefit our business partners. Other than ensuring availability of our international quality product line across the network, introduction of value added services such as the PSO loyalty fuel cards, branchless banking services, ATM facilities and state-of-the-art ‘Shop Stop’ convenience store are adding convenience for our customers and resulting in higher revenues for our dealers.”

MINISO opens two stores in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): Last week, two MINISO stores have opened in Lahore at Amanah Mall, Model Town Link Road and Xinhua Mall, Gulberg. At Amanah Mall, a huge opening ceremony was arranged, which was attended by Shahid Afridi, who cut the ribbon at the occasion. It attracted thousands of visitors on the opening day. MINISO has planned to open 500 stores in Pakistan till 2020.

Miyake Junya, the global co-founder and chief designer at MINISO, commented, “MINISO is popular around the world, which means our design concepts have been widely accepted by consumers and what they seek can be satisfied by our designs.”

MINISO is an innovative international retail giant, whose products cover twelve categories in every aspect of life, such as intelligent consumer products, life department, creative homeware, health and beauty, and stationery and gift, etc.

MINISO was co-founded by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and Chinese young entrepreneur Ye Guofu in Tokyo, Japan. Currently, MINISO has established strategic cooperation relationships with nearly 60 countries, successfully opening stores in over 30 countries including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Korea, with strong presence spread across 6 continents.