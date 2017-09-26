LAHORE - The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association has elected Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja as new central chairman of the association while Shahid Rafi and Naeem Ahmed were elected as senior vice chairman and zonal chairman (North) respectively for the year 2017-18.

The new body was elected during the meeting of the association’s zonal committees held simultaneously at its four regional offices including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot. The textile industry in general and members of the association in particular welcomed the new office-bearers. While speaking on the occasion, the newly-elected central chairman Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja expressed his resolve to meet the challenges of the time and to give a boost to the export sector by adopting diversified marketing techniques and practical support to the industry. He thanked the members for reposing confidence on him to lead the PHMA.

Dr Khurram said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the chairman for the year 2017-18. He paid tribute to the outgoing chairman, saying the outgoing body in the lead of its chairman and VC had been actively promoting the interests of the value-added textile industry throughout the year. Dr Khurram vowed to continue with his efforts for the promotion and protection of the value-added textile industry.

His top priority would be uninterrupted energy supply to the knitwear sector, resolution of tax related issues, and a favourable environment for the promotion of hosiery industry in Pakistan especially in Punjab. The chairman said that growth of value-added textile industry was a must to steer the industry out of worse situation and contribute to the exports of the country.