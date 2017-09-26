ISLAMABAD - Under the CPEC, four new highways would be constructed in Balochistan that would link far-flung areas of province with the rest of the country and help bring about economic revolution.

The CPEC Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure has approved financial assistance for the construction of these roads, officials sources said.

Initially, the decision to build these roads was taken during the 6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee, which was held last year, the sources said, adding that this was followed by a feasibility study of the projects.

On completion of the feasibility study, the Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure gave approval to financial assistance, the sources said, adding two of these projects would be initiated this year.

They that the work on the road from Dere Ismail Khan to Zhob would be started this year with the financial assistance from China. The total cost of this 210 kilometer long four lane highway has been estimated Rs81 billion and work for acquisition of land for it has already been initiated. This road would bring about prosperity in several far-flung rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkha and Balochistan and bring about economic prosperity in these areas.

Similarly, under the CPEC, work on 110 kilometer Khuzdar- Baseema road would also be initiated this year with total cost of Rs20 billion. This highway would link N25 and N85 and provide modern transport facilities to the people.

In addition to these two important highways, Zhob Kuchlagh road is also an import component of the Western Route which would be the shortest road linking Islamabad to Quetta and this road would also be developed under CPEC.

The land acquisition of the 305 kilometer four lane highway has also been initiated, sources added.

It has also been decided to provide assistance to 290 kilometer long Nowkandi, Mashekhel Panjgore road which would link N40 with N80.

In addition to the construction of highways, Gwadar Port and establishment and opportunities of investment in free zone would bring about economic revolution in the province, the sources added.