Motorcycles production up by 26.4pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of motorcycles increased by 26.46 percent during the month of July when compared to output of the same month of the last fiscal year. As many as 208,388 motorcycles were manufactured during July 2017 compared to the production of 164,782 recorded in July 2016, according to the data of PBS. Similarly, the production of jeeps and cars increased by 55.75pc by growing from 12,550 units last July to 19,547 units during July 2017 while the production of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) increased from 1,990 units to 2,309 units, showing a growth of 16.03 percent. Production of trucks increased from 512 units to 637 units, showing growth of 24.41 percent while the production of tractors also surged by 146.11 percent from 2,067 units in last July to 5,087 units during July 2017, the data revealed. However, the production of buses declined by 31.30pc by going down from the production of 115 units to 79 units. It is pertinent to mention here that the country's LSM sector witnessed growth of 12.98pc during July 2017 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

LGCC to take part in Expo Pakistan 2017

LAHORE (Staff Reporter):The Lahore Garment City Company (LGCC) would participate in the Expo Pakistan 2017 which would help apprise the visitors about the leading garment brands of the country and would help in promoting commerce and trade sector of the country. Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director General Mian Riaz Ahmad stated this while talking to MI Khurram, acting chairman of Lahore Garment City Company (LGCC), in a meeting held at LGCC in connection with the meeting of Board of Directors of LGCC here on Monday. The LGCC acting CEO assured the TDAP DG that the company will show case in the Expo Pakistan 2017 to attract business opportunities for the buyers and sellers of national and international brands. The TDAP DG asked the management of LGCC to further coordinate with the leading brands of the garment industry for maximising their presence in the Expo Pakistan. “It would be a great opportunity for the buyers and sellers to sit together under one roof and share their product features”, he said.

The DG TDAP hoped that the government efforts towards enhancing the scope of Pakistan’s business in the world trade scenario will bear fruit.

WB delegation visits PMAS-AAUR to strengthen rural transformation

RAWALPINDI (APP): A meeting on ‘Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural transformation’ (SMART) in Punjab held here on Monday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University (PMAS-AAUR) in collaboration with Research & Extension wing of the World Bank. The objective of this meeting was to discuss the research and extension components of agriculture and to explore the gaps among research, industry and extension in order to strengthen market and rural transformation process in the province. The meeting was chaired by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed while Head Research Work at World Bank Derek Byerlee and Consultant at World Bank Dr Mubarik Ali were the guests of honour. The meeting was attended by deans, directors and administrative officials of the university. Dr Niaz in his address acknowledged the importance and need of the research and said,

"Our research must address the needs of the farmers and other stakeholders to harvest the benefits of new technologies and modern agricultural practices. Today's activity will help us in identifying the gaps among research, industry at national and international market levels."

He emphasized on the indigenising knowledge with a particular focus on stimulating growth and increase productivity through technological advancements and marketing strategies. During this meeting, Dr Niaz shared achievements and initiatives of the university and also briefed about the ongoing academic projects and research work with the delegation members.

The participants discussed the issues related to agricultural research & extension and gave their suggestions as how to strengthen the market and transform the rural system. The delegation members applauded the efforts of the VC in academic and research avenues and thanked the participants for their valuable ideas and suggestions.

'FAO assisting Pakistan in seed industry development'

MULTAN (APP): United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has launched a series of training programmes to help Pakistan develop its seed industry and enhance agriculture production to ensure food security in the country. The second training programme for agriculture scientists, seed company representatives and progressive farmers was held at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan with Dr.Shakeel Ahmad Khan, the FAO seed sector consultant, in the chair. The programme was launched under special instructions from ministry of national food security and research under a technical cooperation programme titled "Building Capacity FSC&RD" of UN's FAO. Dr. Shakeel said that FAO was playing effective role in enhancing technical capabilities of seed sector in Pakistan. FSC&RD director Mian Ziauddin said that country's agriculture production would improve by virtue of strengthening seed industry and availability of quality seed.

He said, it would improve national economy and financial conditions of farmers and ensure national food security.

CCRI Multan director Dr. Zahid Mahmood said the government was utilizing all resources to provide quality seed of different crops to farmers. He said that the FAO training programme would help strengthen seed industry, and ensure availability of good quality seed. He said that CCRI would continue to contribute to develop pure and high quality cotton seed.