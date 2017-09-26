ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Thailand have agreed on presenting the complete offer list of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by October 15, 2017, for reaching the final agreement. Ninth round of talks between Pakistan and Thailand will be held from November 14-15 in Thailand to reach a final decision on Free Trade Agreement (FTA), official sources said. Both sides had exchanged the final offer lists of items for free trade, including automobile and textile sectors in order to remove the reservations of both sectors, a top official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here on Monday.