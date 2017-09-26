LAHORE - The Marketing Wing of Agriculture Department has said that tomato prices were raised in local market due to decay of crop in Balochistan.

The Agriculture Department spokesperson disclosed that new production of tomatoes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will arrive into market within 20 days due to which tomato prices will decrease. Onion supply is right now coming from Balochistan and Sindh and it will be further lessened day by day. Due to fluctuation in prices, some merchants are making hay illegally but the deputy commissioners are now taking action against these merchants under the law. The government high priority is to maintain demand and supply gap of fruits and vegetables in local market. Pakistan has been facing serious problem regarding tomatoes supply for many years, he added.

Tomatoes prices remained stable till Eidul Azha but due to heavy rainfall, tomatoes crop in Balochistan and Sindh adversely affected. Moreover, due to climate adversity, tomatoes crop from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not being marketed timely. Keeping in view this aggravated situation, the government imported tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to bridge the gap between demand and supply of tomato crop.