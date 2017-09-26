RAWALPINDI - A ten-member trade delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), led by president Raja Amer Iqbal, attended the four-day “The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Expo” in China on Monday.

He said a MoU between RCCI and Overseas Chinese Association of Pakistan (OCAP) was also signed during the expo. OCAP Vice Chairman Huang Tai on this occasion lauded the RCCI’s efforts in facilitating traders and promoting trade activities in the country. He said this MoU will serve as a platform to strengthen the linkages between the trader’s communities of both countries. He said OCAP will provide full assistance and cooperation to Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for upcoming Rawal International Expo 2018.

He said that the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation visited different industrial parks in Guangdong province and explored opportunities for joint ventures with Chinese companies. He said the main purpose of this visit was to explore trade opportunities in the view of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“We consider it as a big game changer for the entire South Asia region, he said. Pakistan can take a huge benefit from this emerging opportunity, he added. He said that under the agreement Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and OCAP will assist and collaborate in organising expos on reciprocal basis.