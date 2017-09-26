KARACHI - Intellectual Property Organization Pakistan Registrar Trademarks Aftab Khan has said that a sum of Rs278.4 million revenue was generated from registration of trademarks during 2016-17 as compared to Rs244.5 million of 2015-16, which indicates an increase of 13 percent.

“As compared to 33,617 applications received in 2015-16, a total of 35,972 trademarks applications were received in 2016-17, showing an increase of 7 percent whereas the trademarks examinations also improved to 41,993 in 2016-17 against 29,073 examinations carried out in 2015-16, indicating a rise of 41 percent”, he added while delivering a presentation during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). The KCCI president and KCCI managing committee members also attended the presentation.

Aftab further said that keeping in view the significance of trademarks registration, many local and foreign companies have been approaching the Trademarks Registry to get their products and services registered. He informed that 16,761 trademarks were accepted during 2016-17 as compared to 12,444 accepted trademarks of 2015-16, showing an increment of 26 percent. “In the year 2016-17, a total of 2,818 opposition cases were also decided against 1,937 cases of 2015-16, indicating an impressive upsurge of 48 percent”, he added.

However, he mentioned that the registry faces immense issues due to shortage of staff which was the basic reason for the delays being suffered by the applicants. “We are trying our best to facilitate the business and industrial community by registering their trademarks as quickly as we can within the limited resources but sometimes, it becomes difficult and delays occur due to shortage of staff”, he said, adding that out of a total sanctioned 98 seats, 48 seats have been filled whereas 42 seats remain vacant at the Trademarks Registry.

On the occasion, KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo appreciated the registrar trademarks for thoroughly listening to problems being faced by the KCCI members who intend to get their products and services registered from Trademarks Registry.