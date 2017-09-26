PESHAWAR - A MoU has been signed between Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda), Pakistan and Brains Institute Peshawar for establishment of Entrepreneurship Development Centre at the institute.

Smeda Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the Smeda, while Brains Institute Rector Zafarullah Khan signed the MoU on behalf of the institute. Ayub, in his speech, elaborated that this initiative will identify the problems and opportunities for SMEs, motivate students to become entrepreneurs and will develop linkages between academia and industry in the province.

The centre will act as a resource for SME support institution in the region in identification of the problems and opportunities for SMEs in the province through research and consultations to accelerate economic development. He further said that Smeda will facilitate and guide the students in starting their own businesses from scratch. EDC aims to maximise awareness and disseminate entrepreneurship related education among the people for motivation, and potential to organise, set up, and manage their own businesses.

“This initiative will mightily contribute towards increasing the number of SMEs in our society and will prove to be a vital resource for the students interested in establishing their own ventures,” he said.

On the occasion, Sultan appreciated the efforts of Smeda and assured that the institute through EDC will facilitate the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start their own business to enhance entrepreneurial activities in the region.