PTCL, Afiniti join hands

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) – the leading telecom and ICT services provider in Pakistan - signed a partnership agreement with Afiniti today, the US-based applied artificial intelligence company that transforms the way humans interact. While Afiniti works with customers in Americas and Europe, PTCL becomes the first company to “Go-Live” at scale, not only in Pakistan, but also in Asia. The partnership will bring new innovations to the customer services and contact centre operations of PTCL. Before signing the partnership agreement, there was a period of six months during which a pilot project was undertaken to gauge the effectiveness of the Afiniti solution. Within the first two months of the pilot, Afiniti’s technology resulted in substantial improvements in PTCL’s contact centre operations through intelligent pairing of agents and callers.

Huawei P10 Lite

launched in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Huawei, the leading telecommunications company, has yet again changed the game with the launch of its latest device – Huawei P10 Lite in Pakistan. With a 12MP rear camera containing a 1/2.8-inch sensor, an 8MP front camera with a level portrait mode; the P10 lite is truly the ‘SELFIE SUPERSTAR’.

The Huawei P10 lite is truly the most affordable choice for selfie lovers which satisfies the call of fashion enthusiasts wanting an affordable yet powerful device. P10 lite is also enriched with an all-new flagship level Portrait Mode which supports the front camera to detect human faces while creating a fantastic bokeh effect in the background. In this way, an aesthetic and stylish selfie can be taken by a simple tap.

First Micro Finance Bank inks agreement with TPS Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (PR): The First Micro Finance Bank Ltd signed an agreement with TPS, a leading payment solutions company, to upgrade its ATM middleware and CMS technology.

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Amir Masood Khan, CEO and President, The First Micro Finance Bank and Shahzad Shahid, CEO, TPS. The agreement is in line with the bank’s goal to transform to digital payments infrastructure. The new agreement will see The First Micro Finance Bank issue and acquire EMV Compliant Debit Cards, meeting both the changing regulatory requirements and evolving business needs.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir said, “The signing is in part of bank’s commitment to be the leader in financial inclusion with an emphasis on serving customers from all segments of society across Pakistan.”

Shaukat Khanum Hospital wins 3G Award

LAHORE (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has won the Global Good Governance (3G) Awards in the category “3G Leadership Award for Social Sector & Philanthropy 2017” for Service Excellence and Cancer Treatment & Research.

SKMCH&RC’s Director Marketing Tariq Azam received the award in a ceremony held in Dubai. This award honours excellence in the development of society through exceptional generosity and long-term commitment of time, expertise and financial or organisational support. Global Good Governance Awards “3G Awards” are presented to governments, corporates and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for excellence in transparency, good governance and social responsibility.