LAHORE - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday formally inaugurated the newly furbished Pakistan Express Train after induction of new coaches.

The train will connect Punjab to Sindh as it runs from Rawalpindi to Karachi via Faisalabad. The carriages of Pakistan Express had been overhauled at the Railways Carriage Factory in Islamabad around five to seven years ago and had recently undergone maintenance at the Railways Carriage Shop, at Mughalpura in Lahore. The refurbishment of these carriages cost Rs11 million per coach. By comparison, a new carriage costs Rs80 million. The old coaches of the train have been replaced with reconditioned carriages. Moreover, the old bogies had been equipped with 110 volts power supply which will now be switched to 220 volts, provided through a dedicated power plant.

Its introductory fare has been kept low, with a ticket from Rawalpindi to Faisalabad costing Rs410. Anyone wishing to travel from Rawalpindi to Karachi would have to spend Rs1,400. For the express train, Pakistan Railways has approved 22 stopovers including Gujar Khan, Jhelum, Lalamusa, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Sangla Hill, Faisalabad, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot Cantt, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Dera Nawab Shah, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Rohri, Tando Adam and Hyderabad.