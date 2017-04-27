HARIPUR:- The water level in Tarbela dam on Wednesday reached at 1408.26 feet after increase in water inflow. The power generation from the dam also reached at 695 megawatts. According to the Tarbela dam officials, water level in Tarbela dam has increased 28.6 feet from dead level and power generation level has reached 695 Megawatts as 9 hydro power generation units of the dam were in function. The officials also disclosed that the water inflow is currently 58,400 cusec feet and outflow was 35,000 cusec feet whereas nine power generation units were working and nine units have been shut down.–APP