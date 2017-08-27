LAHORE - As per Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS), Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) will organise balloting ceremony of Amanat Scheme on August 28, 2017.

Minister for Special Education Chouhdary Shafeeq will grace the event as chief guest. Punjab Revenue Authority Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmed, lucky winners of 11th and 12th balloting, owners of registered restaurants, representatives from Punjab tax bar and media will also be there among the other participants of the ceremony. The balloting will be computerised as usual. Cars, motorcycles, Umrah tickets, LEDs, Laptops and mobile phones will be distributed among the winners. Balloting of Amanat Scheme of Faisalabad division will take place separately, for that date will be announced soon.