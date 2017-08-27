ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that reliable data gathered from the census will play a vital role in adequate planning, policy-building, and effective delivery of services to the people of Pakistan.

He expressed these remarks while reviewing financial expenditures of the 6th Population & Housing Census 2017. The finance secretary, senior officials of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) and Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting. Following the presentation of provisional results of census to the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the PBS team briefed the minister on the financial costs incurred on the census exercise, as well as relevant financial procedures and allied matters.

Dar was informed that the census expenditure included security costs, expenditure on provision of transport for field staff, and remuneration charges to enumerators. The PBS team apprised the minister that a significant portion of the census expenditure was made through the district administration of the respective districts and the rendering of accounts from them in this regard is currently under process.

Dar said that the successful completion of the 6th Population & Housing Census 2017 by the present government was a major milestone for the country, as it is of high national importance and was long overdue. He stated that all the requisite financial resources for the exercise were made available to PBS on time for this important task. The minister directed that the rendering of accounts by the deputy administration for expenditures incurred on census should be expedited and all financial matters should be finalised diligently with complete transparency.