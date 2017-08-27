Inaugural ceremony of Haly Tower held

LAHORE (PR): An impressive yet simple inaugural ceremony of Haly Tower was held on August 25, 2017 in DHA Lahore Phase-2 in R-Sector near Lalik Jan Chowk. DHA Lahore Administrator Brig Zafar Yaseen Babar graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his speech, the administrator said that DHA Lahore has expanded from 34000 kanals to 3-lac kanals and this has increased/generated the business activities. Haly Tower is a virtual one-start-shop for local businesses and multinationals, entrepreneurs.

Realizing its remarkable expansion of community, business standards of the 21st century and DHA’s commitment and passion; Haly Tower was planned in 2008 to meet the requirements of modern business culture, environment and ethics and to add towards ambiance and stunning architecture. Construction of Haly Tower was completed in 2017 at prime location of Phase-2, it is constructed at 7-kanals with a covered area of 328,640 sft.

Conference organised to inspire teachers, educators

LAHORE (PR): 3P Learning in collaboration with University of Education held ‘Love Learning Conference’ which aimed at inspiring teachers and educators to think differently and creatively about teaching and learning here on Saturday at a local hotel.

The conference was attended by Associate Director Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) School of Education Dr Mariam Chughtai, Teacher trainer, educationist Abbas Hussain, CEO Chand Bagh School Shama Aleem, Director The institute of Mind Sciences Professor Moiz Hussian, Renowned Teacher trainer for literacy Tina Hameed, Regional Manager 3P Learning Pakistan Iffat Ahmar.

While addressing on occasion, she appreciated that Love Learning Conference is committed to cultivating a rich learning environment and giving delegates a direct access to industry thought leaders.

Shaheen Air completes pre-Hajj operations

KARACHI (PR): Shaheen Air International (SAI) has completed its pre-Hajj operations by transporting more than 49,000 pilgrims to Jeddah/Madinah via 217 exclusive flights. The pre-Hajj operations began on July 24, 2017 in which the airline operated 64 flights from Karachi, 29 from Lahore, 30 from Islamabad, 30 from Peshawar, 30 from Faisalabad, 32 from Quetta and 2 from Multan. During this time span, all SAI flights achieved on time performance (OTP) and flew a mix of pilgrims flying under the Government Hajj Scheme and on private hajj packages. Speaking on the occasion, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Zohaib Hassan remarked: “Shaheen Air is dedicatedly committed to providing remarkable facilities to its valued passengers all over the country and it is indeed been a great service to fly pilgrims for the blessed endeavour of Hajj..

COMSATS to offer hybrid teaching in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): COMSATS institute is going to become the first university in Pakistan to offer hybrid teaching.

COMSATS Rector Prof Dr Raheel Qammar said that it was his dream to move towards new modalities of teaching and learning, this initial experiment will allow them to realise that dream. The course will be offered in FA17 to all seven campuses of CIIT to close to 8,000 students who will be taking this course. Rector showed gratitude to Virtual Campus particularly its teaching staff and Director Dr Sajjad Ahmad Madani to take this challenge. “Without you guys we would never have been able to accomplish this goal,” he said. In the next semester same technology will be used to offer more such courses, he added.