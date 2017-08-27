LAHORE - The three-day International Poultry Expo (IPEX) has concluded on Saturday at Expo Centre where different local and international poultry companies, poultry feed manufacturers, poultry farm consultants and poultry equipment manufacturing companies exhibited their products.

More than 50,000 people visited the exhibition in three days and hundreds of stalls of various companies from across the world were established. Addressing the concluding session, PPA NZ Chairman Dr Abdul Karim Bhatti said that Pakistan was the 11th largest producer of broiler chickens in the world as its poultry sector was growing at a pace of 10 percent annually, adding that this sector had 60 percent share in agriculture and 11 percent in livestock sector. He said Brazil is the largest exporter of halal chicken to Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan has all the potential to make inroads to this market.

LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the country’s poultry industry could also exploit the need of Gulf countries for halal chicken. The closing ceremony of the IPEX was chaired by federal commerce minister who said the government believed in the growth of poultry industry and wanted to extend every possible support to the sector.

Chief Organiser Abdul Hai Mehta said that people from different walks of life including students from different universities and colleges, doctors, media professionals and families along with children visited the expo. Consumer education sessions were conducted to educate masses on merits of the chicken meat.