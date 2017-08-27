Haripur chamber to support UBG

unconditionally in FPCCI polls

HARIPUR (INP): Haripur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) has decided to unconditionally support United Business Group (UBG) in the upcoming FPCCI elections. The HCCI remained divided for the last three years and voted for both, the UBG and Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the FPCCI elections. In this regard, a meeting of the traders and industrialists was held, with group leader of HCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh in the chair, during which decision to this effect was taken. The meeting was attended by HCCI President Sheikh Ilyas, presidents of all four groups of traders including Safdar Zaman Shah, Haji Fakhar-e-Alam, Malik Nazeer and Dr Amjad. The industrialists from Hattar Industrial Estate were represented by their leaders Malik Aashiq Awan, Tayyab Swati, and Haji Attaur Rehman. They said, “We have decided to unconditionally support the UBG forever as sailing on two boats will never serve their interests or resolve the problems.” The business leaders paid glowing tribute to Atif Ikram Sheikh for uniting the business community of Haripur.

Country losing $200m annually owing

to fruit fly: Experts

FAISALABAD (APP): The country is losing $200 million annually owing to fruit fly which is a serious threat to export of fruits and vegetables. This was revealed by agricultural experts while addressing a seminar arranged by Faculty of Agriculture University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with district government on the directive of the Punjab government in connection with fruitfly management week here on Saturday. Presiding over a seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that modern practices must be promoted to fight the attack of different insect on the field. He said that if fruit fly issue was not addressed at national level, it would not only dent the country's agricultural exports but also causes reduction in the production. He lauded the steps being taken on the part of Punjab government for the uplift of the sector and to promote the modern techniques and practices.

Irsa releases 289,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Saturday released 289,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 295,500 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1544.06 feet, which was 164.06 feet higher than its dead level 1380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 169,500 cusecs while outflow 160,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1233.00 feet, which was 183.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 212,000, 160,000 and 73,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 36,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 30,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

SECMC to train female truck drivers

ISLAMABAD (NNI): All set to launch Thari Female Dump Truck Driving Program, the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has inked a contract with MCCT Associates to train selected Thari women drivers on professional grounds. SECMC, which has government of Sindh as the major shareholder, recently announced its unique initiative to induct women to drive the Pakistan’s biggest 60-ton dump truck at coal mining site at Thar Coal Block-II in district of Tharparkar. The contract was signed by SECMC’s Chief Executive Officer Shamsuddin Ahmad Shaikh and MCCT’s senior consultant Tanvir Gondal; whereas, SECMC’s Chief Operating Officer, Syed Abul Fazl Rizvi, and Director Human Resource Kashif Ahmed Soomro were also present on the occasion. As per the contract, starting September 1, 2017, the selected candidates will undergo comprehensive training modules including languages module comprising English, Urdu, and Chinese languages, technical module, and auto-basic module, for one year followed by a regular job with all facilities the company offers to its employees.