ISLAMABAD - The government has so far released over Rs55.122 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new schemes against their total allocations of Rs1,001 billion.

The released funds include Rs5,590.993 million for federal ministries and Rs14,420 million for special areas, according to data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. Out of these allocations, Rs2,600 million have been released for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority) for which the government has earmarked Rs13,660 million under PSDP 2017-18.

The government also released Rs600 million for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-18 while Rs46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs409.553 million. An amount of Rs300 million have been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs20,143 million while Rs163 million have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs815 million for the current year while Rs300.188 million have been released for Finance Division of its allocations of Rs20,143.333 for current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs723.932 have been released for Petroleum and Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2,992.846 million, Rs150 million for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs11,498.353 million whereas Rs500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its allocations of Rs3,500 million.

The government released Rs61 million for Human Rights Division, Rs322 million for National Food Security and Research Division, Rs732 million for Petroleum and Natural Resources Division and Rs150 million for Planning Division. The government released Rs4,040 million for AJK (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25,344.303 million, Rs5,578 for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs18,300 million whereas Rs4,802 million have been released for SAFRON/FATA (Block and other projects) out of its total allocations of Rs26,900 million for the FY2018.

The government also released Rs30,000 million for Prime Minister's Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs900 million have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7,500. An amount of Rs3,211.746 million have been released for Prime Minister's Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of Rs20,000 million, according to the data.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism. The commission releases 20 percent of funds in first quarter (July-September), 20 percent in second quarter (October-December), 25 percent in third quarter (January-March) and 35 percent in fourth quarter (April-June).