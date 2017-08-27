LAHORE - The Punjab government is fully aware of problems of cotton growers and necessary steps are being taken with the consultation of stakeholders to stabilise prices of cotton. According to a Punjab Agriculture department spokesman, farmers have been suggested to stop selling "phutti" during Eid days as people take less interest in purchasing "Phutti" during holidays. Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mehmood took notice of those who spread rumours regarding prices of cotton and directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against them.