As the title suggests, we will be trying to explore some of the misconceptions and myths about tea whiteners. Lately, a lot of propaganda has been made regarding the ‘unsafe human consumption’ of tea whiteners in Pakistan. Quite irresponsibly and without any scientific evidence, some self-proclaimed experts have labelled the product to be an ‘evil conspiracy’ against the innocent consumers of the country. The malicious explanation given out even claimed that consumption of tea whiteners leads to dire consequences such as stunted growth in children.

Opponents of the tea whiteners flaunt the harmful effects and presence of chemicals in the products. But are these chemicals really harmful and unsafe to use? Nothing can be farther from the truth, when it comes to UHT, liquid vegetable fat based tea whiteners in Pakistan. It is high time that the biggest stakeholder, the consumer is apprised of the real facts.

The liquid tea whitener category is championed by such world-class dairy processors as Nestle of Switzerland and Friesland Campina of Netherlands, in Pakistan. Tea whiteners are made of finest blend of vegetable fats, carbohydrates, minerals and proteins. The global standard of vegetable fat based tea whiteners has only been replicated in Pakistan by these processors. The experience in the West, where regulation of all food products is extremely stringent, has proven these whiteners to be completely ‘safe’ for health. The decade old existence of this category has evolved to cater to the socio-economic needs of the low income classes of the country where access to clean, safe and processed beverages is still no less than a miracle. Tea whiteners are stored and distributed in multiple layered Tetra Pak cartons which are shelf safe. With UHT, the shelf life of tea whiteners in Tetra Pak cartons improves manifolds.

Unfortunately, the ‘trickle-down’ benefits of development in our country are still yet to bear a social dividend. Over 70 percent of Pakistani households languish in lower and lower-middle class brackets where the chief wage-earner is illiterate or at best semi-literate and does not hold down a steady and reliable income source. Furthermore, the governmental mechanisms of health and education have forsaken this class. Pakistan suffers worst in global childhood and maternal mortality rates. These consumers however consume a sizable amount of tea which is mostly geared towards the chief wage-earner and primary refreshment for the guests. As much as 1.5kg of tea is consumed on a per capita annual basis amounting to approximately 750 cups of tea annually. The calculated volume of milk used in these cups of tea is about 35ml on average, which amounts to over 26 litres of liquid milk per annum. The question is about the healthy source of this milk and its consumption consequences. It is also a fact that this class of consumers does not have access to refrigeration, and therefore storing milk overnight is not possible. And this is the area where the unreliable loose milk “gawala” poses the greatest danger. Loose milk is untreated, unconditioned milk with a bacteria level of at least 10 times the global standard.

To exacerbate matters, the adulteration of loose milk with putrid water and chemical agents has further mutated this beverage. The nightmare continues if one examines the alarming rise of heart and cardiovascular diseases in the country. One of the key benefits of UHT tea-whiteners is that they keep longer than loose milk. That doesn't mean they do not have an expiry date. All tea whiteners have expiry date or best-use-by advice on their cartons for safe consumption. This attribute of longer shelf life is very helpful for consumers in remote areas where lose milk cannot be supplied on daily basis.

A major benefit of vegetable fat tea whiteners is the fact that they are clearly healthier than the loose milk option. Vegetable fat has zero cholesterol and when fashioned into a UHT aseptically packed tea whitener, it simply aids to replace the unreliable health threatening loose milk. In conclusion, one can point out a legitimate and needed role of UHT liquid vegetable fat based tea whiteners in Pakistan. It is critical here to understand that all dairy processors can only manufacture and market tea whiteners after a mandatory process of receiving registration from the PSQCA. The industry welcomes the requisite authority to initiate a dialogue with key stakeholders by sharing any further developments on the proposed standard on tea whiteners. The industry would also welcome effective legislation and subsequent implementation on loose milk which to date remains the largest source of milk supply to Pakistani households. We hope and pray that in time measures shall be taken for availability of healthy dairy products including milk to the consumers and a level playing field is awarded to all key stake holders for the future of regulated dairy industry in Pakistan.