ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR - The progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be reviewed during the upcoming meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC), scheduled to be held on December 29 in Beijing.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal is scheduled to lead the Pakistani delegation to participate in the meeting, while the Chinese side would be led by the vice chairman of National Development and Reform (NDRC).

On the invitation of the federal government, the chief ministers of all provinces are expected to attend the meeting.

In upcoming JCC, the progress on various projects of CPEC will be reviewed and new projects will be discussed, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Before JCC, there would be a meeting of senior officials of both countries on December 28. Ahsan would also hold meeting with the Pakistan embassy officials before JCC. Talking about the objectives of the upcoming JCC, the minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor was the biggest project of regional cooperation in the world and the progress on this project has made Pakistan's friends happy and enemies worried.

He was of the view that this national project should not be politicised as the success of this project depends on unity and commitment. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan should avoid to call CPEC as the project of one province, adding that all provinces will get equal benefit from this project.

Talking about Western route, he said that 650km from Gwadar to Surab has already been completed and has became functional within a short span of time, which will help to uplift the socio-economic lives of the under developed areas of Balochistan. He said that the road from Burhan to DI Khan would be completed by 2018 and two-lane road from DI Khan to Zhob has also been approved.

The minister further said that the industrial zones will be established with the consultation of all the provinces, adding that Gwadar projects would be discussed with the Chinese officials in meeting.

He said that there are number of investors who want to invest in Gwadar Industrial zone, adding g that the work on energy projects is in full swing and electricity will be produced from Thar coal for the first time in last 70 years.

The minister said that CPEC was the project for young generation, who will get direct benefits from it, so political stability and continuation of policies was the prerequisite to get benefits of this multi-billion project.

KP CM willing

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that he was going to participate in the JCC meeting in which the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be reviewed and new projects will also be sanctioned in the meeting.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will ink agreement for 1200MW hydel power generation, fast railway track between Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsada, Mardan and Swabi districts and construction of Gilgit Chakdarra and Dir Chitral routes with the China government during the visit.

The chjief minister said this while addressing a public gathering at Kotar Pan, District Nowshera. District Nazim Liaqat Khan Khattak, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Gul Khattak, Gul Raiz Hakeem Khan, Raza Ullah, Noorun Nabi, Councillor Iftikhar Safi and Hazrat Khan also addressed the gathering. Khattak said that Chinese experts had compiled feasibility report of the fast railway track. Similarly, he said that Gilgit Chakdarra, Dir Chitral route would play role in prosperity of the Northern areas and provide access to Afghanistan and Central Asia. He said that the provincial government had demanded establishment of three industrial parks under CPEC.

He informed that 10000 kanal land had been allocated for industrial park near Karnal Sher Interchange, while establishment of industrial parks at Hattar and DIKhan had also been planned.

The chief minister said that geo-economic importance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enhanced many times and it would become a trade centre in the near future. He said that tender for hydel power generation schemes of 600MW had been floated, while the provincial government had also initiated hydel power generation scheme of 500MW. He told that Asian Development Bank was also financing some hydel generation schemes in the province.

The chief minister hoped that hydel power generation projects having the potential of producing 200MW electricity would be completed till 2018. He said that future of the province was very bright while improvement of law and order situation in Afghanistan would provide access to Afghanistan, China and Central Asia. He said that KP was laden with natural resources like gas and petroleum and that is why foreign investors were coming to invest there.

Khattak said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to bring change by reforming the system in the province. He said that the provincial government had provided local government system to the people to empower them at the grass root level making them capable of solving their problems at local level. He said that PTI has introduced a system based on merit and transparency.

He further said that the provincial government had chalked out a transparent system for recruitment and transfers, while 150 laws had also been enacted.