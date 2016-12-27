ISLAMABAD - European Union (EU) Delegation to Pakistan Cooperation Head Bernard Francois has suggested transformations in the exports structure of leather sector and urged to include more value-added products to compete with China.

He was attending the 2nd Project Steering Committee Meeting arranged by the EU funded "Pakistan Leather Competitiveness Improvement Programme (PLCIP)" under European Union’s Trade Related Technical Assistance Programme here on Monday. The programme was aimed to improve the overall value chain in the leather sector of Pakistan. The purpose of this meeting was to update the industry stakeholders and EU representatives about the programme activities and industry interventions over the last one year.

On the occasion, Francois said the leather industry and the Pakistani government have to take the reins in their hands and steer the sector towards more value addition and higher export earnings.

PLCIP Project Director Usman H Malik also briefed the audience about the PLCIP contributions in supporting the Business Intermediary Organisations (BIOs) ie PLGMEA, PTA, PGMEA and PFMA.

The government side was represented by Ministry of Commerce Additional Secretary Dr Aamer Ahmed, who remarked that PLCIP’s cross-cutting programme has proved beneficial for the leather sector and the industry will need to keep pace with the changing times and create value addition to enter the high-end product markets in the leather sector.

The industry needs a forward looking approach to match the product to the market demands, he added. Dr Aamer assured that Ministry of Commerce will be there to help and assist new proposals in this sector. He further invited EU to join hands for improvement in the leather sector beyond the TRTA-III programme.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives of the Pakistan Tanners Association, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Pakistan Footwear Association and Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association, Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design, Government Institute of Leather Technology, National Institute of Leather Technology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and Leather Product Development Institute highlighted the different issues and challenges being faced by the manufacturers in general and requested the EU for further assistance so that the full fruits of the EU TRTA-III can be realised. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from PITAD Director Umar Dad Afridi.

The event was attended by representatives of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, Ministry of Commerce, Industry Associations, and educational institutes.