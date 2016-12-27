LAHORE (PR): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has organised the first stage of the FINANCE OLYMPIAD for its trainee students to display and test the professionalism, knowledge, concrete decision making and aptitude of students at ICAP houses (Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad).

The main purpose of the competition is to engage CA students for professional developments in a unique way and encourage them to discover their potential, exhibit their talent and celebrate their competence in a befitting manner.

ICAP Executive Director (North) Razi Khan was the chief guest at the Lahore station. He stated in his address that this competition will allow students to gain more knowledge, motivate the youth to study various topics in greater detail and improve their performance in the examination, besides enhancing their communication skills and nurture their ability to devise quick solutions for professional challenges.