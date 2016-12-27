LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has invited applications or proposals from qualified and experienced individuals for monitoring the conservation and preservation aspects of all heritage sites and special premises protected under Antiquities Act, 1975 and Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Ordinance, 1985 with reference to construction of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project (OLMTP).

The duration of consultancy services is likely to be four months. However, it may be extended on satisfactory performance, requirement and approval of the competent authority.