KARACHI (PR): In continuation of National Bank of Pakistan’s (NBP) journey for embracing the future banking, NBP signed an agreement with one of the world’s most distinguished card brands “MasterCard”.

SEVP/Group Chief Mudassir H Khan signed the agreement with Master Card Country Head Aurangzeb Khan in the presence of senior officials including Azfar Jamal, Aasim Akhtar, Shahid Razzak, Zohaib Ali Khan and Nabeel Ahmed.

Mudassir appreciated the NBP team responsible for spearheading this partnership and emphasized that digital disruption was shaping the future for banking. He added that NBP is cognizant of the future banking needs and NBP has embarked upon various technology initiatives aimed towards provision of multiple delivery channels; and this agreement is part of the journey of providing best in class products.