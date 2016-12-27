RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Amir Iqbal on Monday urged the government to curb smuggling as it was damaging country's economy. According to a statement issued here, he said the quarters concerned should monitor the transportation at borders to overcome the menace of smuggling. He said the ratio of smuggling was high in Pakistan as compared to the neighbouring countries. The revenue growth was already facing a shortfall of $2.5 billion yearly due to it, he added.–APP

He said major items like mobile phones, tyres, diesel, tea, plastic, steel sheets, vehicles, autoparts, cigarettes, garments and electronics appliances were being smuggled from other countries, adding that it was giving a negative impact on revenue, industrial production, investment and employment.

He said the revenue could be generated 3.9 percent to 15 percent within a year by curbing the flow of smuggled items in the country.