Telenor, Facebook to hunt next iChamp

ISLAMABAD (PR): Telenor Pakistan and Facebook have launched the second installment of its knowledge-based initiative internet champion –iChamp - which includes a nationwide competition for schoolchildren and a reality show on national TV this year.

The launching ceremony was held at a private school in Rawalpindi and was attended by top management of Telenor Pakistan and Facebook. iChamp 2017’s goal is to touch secondary schools on a mass scale across Pakistan to educate youth on the benefits and safe use of internet. The programme will be supported by Facebook’s Free Basics project that provides free access to dozens of fun and learning websites. Covering 76 districts across all four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, an estimated 600,000 students will be trained by experts through Free Basics with free handbooks and other resources.

PU VC appoints Dr Ghazi as director of Institute of Geology

LAHORE (PR): The University of the Punjab vice chancellor has, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under the Punjab University Act, 1973, appointed Professor Dr Shahid Ghazi as Director of Institute of Geology.

Prof Ghazi is the senior most professor at the institute. It has been observed that the said orders have been resisted by some teachers including those who don’t belong to the institute like Dr Shazia Qureshi (Principal University Law College), Dr Muhammad Sajid Rashid (Principal College of Earth and Environmental Sciences), Dr Kamran Abid, Dr Azhar Naeem and others.

All these teachers belong to a group that was previously patronised by the former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and some of the protesters were unlawfully promoted to various academic ranks. Recently, they have also lost the Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) elections. They have not only jeopardized the administrative work but also sabotaged the academic and research activities at the institute by observing ‘sit-in’ and locking the offices and classrooms.

PUASA has shown its serious concern and dismay over an unjustified hue and cry against a lawful decision of the PU vice chancellor.

The Academic Staff Association finds the orders in tune with the merit policy espoused by the vice chancellor, which has already been widely appreciated by all the stakeholders in the university. PUASA fully endorses the lawful steps taken by the vice chancellor and demands that a disciplinary inquiry may be initiated for surfacing the elements that have been instrumental in staging such hooliganism.

Fertiliser manufacturers concerned over

complexities in subsidy

KARACHI (PR): Fertiliser manufacturers have shown their concern on the procedural issues in disbursement of subsidy offered by the government of Pakistan during a meeting held of the Fertiliser Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC).

The meeting was chaired by FMPAC Chairman Lt General (R) Shafqaat Ahmad and attended by the CEOs of Engro, Fatima, Agritech and representatives of other member companies.

Members of the council expressed their concern on the procedural complexity in existing fertiliser subsidy disbursement mechanism, resulting in tying up substantial amount, already passed on to the farmers. The council also reviewed the last year’s results that reflect negative trends due to higher costs of inputs.

The council discussed the export of 0.3 million tons of urea and appreciated the government decision which will not only reduce the surplus fertiliser inventory but will also earn foreign exchange. However, it was pointed out that the export procedure of sugar cannot be replicated for urea due to different logistic and international markets.

NPB holds meeting with WPF BoDs members

ISLAMABAD (PR): The National Police Bureau (NPB) has organised a one-day meeting with the members of the Board of Directors of the Women Police Forum (WPF).

The meeting was attended by the women members from all provinces, GB, AJK and ICT. They shared their concerns and challenges in a resource constraint environment and need for a gender policy.

The USIP in collaboration with the NPB is doing a series of media outreach activities to build greater trust between the citizens and police. Some of the video clips from the said series were also shared with the forum to seek their insights and feedback.

The WPF also developed its next quarter’s plan that revolves around key activities like social media advocacy, data collection on gender sensitive indicators and creating a mentor’s forum to enhance their own skills and promote gender responsive policing. These activities will be implemented with Gender Crime Cell and the gender team of the phase III of gender responsive policing.