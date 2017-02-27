PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Ltd (KPOGCL), an independent company owned by the KP government, and Heritage Resources Ltd (HR-Ltd), a company incorporated in Hong Kong, on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for oil and gas related projects.

KPOGCL CEO Raziuddin and HR-Ltd Director Khaled Hamedi signed the MoUs on behalf of their respective companies while KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and RCCC Vice President LIU Ruchen witnessed the ceremony.

The MoU will also offer farm-out opportunities in KP’s concession blocks offered by KPOGCL as G2G and both the companies will sign separate agreements for each project and JV. The scope of the MoU includes developing joint strategies to work as a prime contractor in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on case-to-case basis. KPOGCL will offer investment opportunities in its concession blocks to explore and develop future prospects under KP-CPEC. HR-LTD shall arrange state-owned companies and provide the investment for G2G deals in different projects related to E&P in KP-CPEC.

Both the parties will work on project-to-project basis, where profitability of the project will be one of the acceptance criteria for the parties as per scope defined in CPEC frame of work by government of Pakistan.

The signing of the MoU is a milestone achieved by the KP government as the international financial houses are intending to make huge investments in the province. It will bring international companies from abroad including China to invest in KP in accordance with the vision of CM Khattak and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in the province in the larger interest of the general public particularly the people of the province.

The exploration of oil and gas in the province will increase the resource base of the province and thus usher in a new era in the welfare of the people.

Our Staff Reporter