ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources is in the process of preparing a comprehensive report containing data of natural gas supply and its consumption across the country, after massive theft revelations of the commodity.

The ministry recently made startling disclosures before the Senate Standing Committees that 83 percent gas supply to Balochistan province was going unbilled, while Rs20 million gas theft was revealed in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis.

“All details including volume of gas supply, theft, illegal connections, domestic and commercial consumers province-wise are being furnished, aiming at devising a strategy to prevent financial loss to national exchequer,” official sources told APP. Answering a question, they said the total number of consumers in the Balochistan was around 2,60,000 and the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was currently supplying 180 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) gas against the total requirement of 130 mmcfd gas.

Giving an example of the commodity losses, they said 12 mmcfd gas was being supplied to Qalat and Ziarat areas against their demand of 7 mmcfd gas, but only 2.5 mmcfd gas reached there. They hoped that consumers’ complaints regarding low gas pressure and gas-load management would be resolved after rectification of the identified problems.