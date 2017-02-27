PTDC to organise Buddhists conference to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to organise a Buddhists conference with an aim to promote tourism in the country. While talking to APP, PTDC Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said Buddhist scholars and tour operators would be invited to attend the conference. He said that Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist Civilisation and there are numerous holy places in the country which holds great value for Buddhist people from across the world. He said the significance of Buddhist civilisation remains in Pakistan can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity. He said the Thailand government will provide assistance for restoration of Ghandhara archaeological sites in Taxila and Swat. He said that special tour packages would be introduced in order to promote tourism. He said publicity material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon.

He said that PTDC will also invite travel writers to project Ghandhara heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand, he added.

PARC to launch Rs635 million livestock development project in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would launch a livestock development project worth Rs635 million to promote this particular sector in backward areas of Sindh. The amount would be spent on promotion of livestock in various areas of Sindh, including Muthi, Umerkot, Nagar Park and Chachroo, Media and Public Relation Director Sardar Ghulam Mustafa told APP. He said the project also aims to promote upbringing of quality camel breed in the areas, adding that through this project new and healthy varieties of grass would be introduced for consumption of livestock. He was of the view that this project would help improve the life-standard of the people of these areas and help their economic development. He said that with the support of the federal government, projects worth Rs13 billion are being carried out all across the country to introduce new crop varieties that would have little dependence on water and would mature within a short span of time.

PEW chief urges govt to introduce energy conservation measures

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday lauded the government for paying proper attention to resolve energy crisis and urged for up-gradation of transmission and distribution system. The government should introduce proper energy conservation measures and get latest technology to boost energy efficiency which will help it save billions of dollars, said PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal in a statement issued here. He said that energy efficiency can help save thousands of megawatt of electricity, millions of litres of fuel and great volume of natural gas as many nations are spending billions to become energy efficient. “Almost half of the electricity consumed in buildings can be saved for which we need to follow conservation laws adopted in the EU,” he added. Dr Murtaza said that power plants are wasting a lot of energy, which if saved, will reduce electricity tariff, cut cost, and revolutionise the energy landscape.

Heat emitting from the industrial boilers is being wasted which if saved can save energy worth billions of dollars and will also ensure industrial expansion, reduce prices and enable a lot of products to compete with rivals in the international market.

USC vows to ensure transparency, quality

ISLAMABAD (APP): Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is committed to ensure to ensure the quality of sale and purchase activities in its stores all over the country and in a transparent manner. The USC has formulated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the companies to ensure certification of ISO-9002 prior to supplying products to the USC store, a USC official told APP. He said that keeping the quality control at its priority, the USC was engaging professionally qualified firms for quality test of the items. Replying to a question he said that Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) had issued show cause notice to USC over issues of quality and matter was subjudice. The official said that the companies those had supplied substandard cooking oil to USC stores had been blacklisted by USC barring any business deal in future. He said that monitoring and evaluation teams were also sent to stores to verify the complaints, adding that complaint centre had also established to address the consumers’ grievances.