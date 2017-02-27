NEW YORK: Pakistan’s economy has witnessed significant increase during the recent years, reported Forbes Magazine. According to a latest report of the magazine, Pakistan’s Stock Exchange soared close to 500 percent since 2009 with 56 percent increase during the last 12 months. The magazine elucidated that the bullish trend of the stock exchange was driven by a number of favourable economic fundamentals. It also noted that investor hype about the potential of the Pakistani economy could further take the equity market much higher.–NNI