ISLAMABAD: An innovative Smart Energy System (SES) will be introduced in the country from next month to meet energy challenges for homes and businesses.

Sky Electric - a developer of intelligent solar energy solutions based in Florida - plans initial deployment operations in Islamabad and other cities in Pakistan. The Smart Energy System intelligently combines solar, grid and battery energy to provide cleanest sources of energy at the lowest possible cost.

The system is targeted for homes, businesses and industries and comes in a large variety of power and energy capacities. This intelligent packaging of clean solar energy is intended to solve many aspects of global energy challenge.

Sky Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ashar Aziz has said the basic mission is to build a distributed and intelligent solar and energy storage grid, managed via Internet, across the Developing World. The company and product launch event will be held in Islamabad on Monday where the company will introduce the Smart Energy System and provide a live demonstration. The event is expected to be attended by politicians, socialites, businessmen, architects, celebrities and media persons.