DUBAI (PR): Bahria Town Pakistan, Asia’s largest private real estate developer, and Bait Al Batterjee Medical Company (BAB), founders of Saudi German Hospitals have signed a binding agreement in Dubai that will revolutionise the standards of healthcare in Pakistan.

BAB is a MENA market leader in healthcare facilities and the founder of the Saudi German Hospitals which is the leading healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Yemen. Under this binding definitive agreement, BAB would build new state-of-the-art hospitals in Bahria Town Karachi, Bahria Enclave Islamabad and Bahria Town Lahore. Through related arrangements the Middle East Healthcare Company (“MEAHCO”), where BAB is the majority shareholder, would operate the envisaged Saudi German Hospitals. BAB will also provide supervisory services to the existing Bahria Orchard Lahore Hospital under the name Bahria International Hospitals. This agreement is a formal and final expression of an initial agreement signed between the parties in this regard, six months ago.

This breakthrough agreement will pave the way to establish world-class healthcare facilities in Pakistan, which will be second to none in the world. Saudi German Hospitals will not only build state of the art 150 - 300 bedded hospitals in each city of Bahria Town i.e., Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi/Islamabad but also operate the current upcoming Bahria Town hospitals in Karachi & Bahria Orchard Lahore with the possibility of taking over other operations of Bahria town hospitals as well.

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz Hussain and BAB President Sobhi Batterjee share the vision to apply their knowledge, resources and corporate standing to provide high quality healthcare services to the people of Pakistan. Both groups intend to implement this vision through establishment and operations of world class hospitals and healthcare facilities. This binding agreement will not only lead to the provision of quality healthcare to the community, but will also set a benchmark for the healthcare sector by raising the bar of the quality of healthcare facilities and patient care.

Mr. Malik Riaz Hussain was really excited about this epoch-making deal. He viewed it as yet another opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan even better, by bringing home international standards of medical expertise and healthcare. This is in line with Mailk Riaz’s wish to be remembered as a welfare tycoon rather than a real estate tycoon. He expressed the hope that such arrangements with well-reputed international healthcare groups would not only improve the standards of healthcare facilities in Pakistan but would also enrich the experience of the local medical professionals through interaction with globally renowned health specialists and practitioners. Batterjee highlighted the role the private sector could play in providing quality medical care to the people of Pakistan. He emphasized the need to balance the ratio between healthcare providers and the population.