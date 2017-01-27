Quetta - Quetta Custom Collector Dr Saeed Khan Jadoon has said that people of Balochistan are paying more tax than the rest of countrymen.

He said the Custom Department successfully achieved the target of Rs7.2 billion set by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and submitted Rs14.2 billion revenue in the national exchequer.

While addressing the International Customs Day ceremony, Dr Saeed said the Custom Department is offering special relief and facilities in tax payment to defaulters aiming at to discourage illicit trade and smuggling. He said new check posts were being established to thwart illegal ways of trade in the province, adding that the department is determined to cross the targets set by Federal Board of Revenue this year too.

Regarding establishment of gate on Taftan border, Dr Saeed said a number of challenges had been addressed through gate construction and efforts were underway to facilitate traders and civilians there.

Later, he distributed shields and honorary certificates among Custom officers and staff who displayed high performance in cases of drugs recovery and thwarting smuggling bids.