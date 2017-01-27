ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has approved "The Companies Bill 2016" with amendments.

The committee approved the amendments made by the sub-committee. The sub-committee of the National Assembly on Finance had received 45 comments from public and media and they raised concern on 60 sections of the Companies Bill 2016. The committee made amendments in 41 sections of the bill.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, which met under the chair of Qaiser Sheikh, has given approval to the Companies Bill 2016. Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi briefed the committee about the recent amendments in the bill. He said that the committee has proposed to revise the section 452 of the Companies Bill that is related to global register of beneficial ownership. The government exempted the foreign companies from disclosing their beneficial owners in Pakistan to local authorities in its proposed Companies Ordinance Bill 2016, he added.