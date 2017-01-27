TEVTA chairman highlights media role in curbing unemployment

LAHORE (PR): Media can play significant role to train unemployed youth in employable trades. Without its cooperation, Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) can’t achieve target to provide job opportunities to unwaged youth.

TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh was briefing to senior journalists of print and electronic media including Zia Shahid, Sohail Warriach, Raees Ansari, Salman Ghani, Saeeda Fazal, Esaar Rana, Choudhary Ghulam Hussain, Naveed Choudhary, Ahmad Waleed during their visit here yesterday at TEVTA Secretariat.

Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and other officers were also present at this occasion. While giving his vision about development and performance, Irfan said that TEVTA is the premier body across the country in the TVET Sector, engaging the unemployed youth in employable skills.

SNGPL’s shareholders approved final accounts for FY2015-16

LAHORE (PR): The 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) was held on Thursday at Avari Hotel, Lahore.

The meeting was chaired by Board Chairmen Muhammad Saeed Mehdi. The Company’s Annual Accounts for the year ended June 30, 2016 were placed before the shareholders.

As per declaration, the company earned an after tax profit of Rs124 million.

The company has now been turned around owing to tireless and dedicated efforts of the management in respect of reduction in UFG. The shareholders also approved the appointment of M/s AF Ferguson & Co chartered accountants as auditors of the company for the Financial Year 2016-17.





‘Lahore Eat’ festival on February 10

LAHORE (PR): The biggest food festival ‘Lahore Eat’ is all set to begin on February 10, 2017 and last till February 12, 2017 in Jillani Park, Jail Road, Lahore.

Organised by the talented trio Sara Chapra, Aslam Khan, and Omar Omari, this food festival is built around the idea of creating a common platform for people who love food.

Following the dates, Jillani Park will transform into a foodie’s wonderland for three days full of eating, drinking, and entertainment. From the most creative and talented chefs to local street vendors, Lahore Eat is a festival that celebrates diversity of food that this city has to offer.

Beautifully adorned with lights and tempting almost 100 kiosks of local street food, home operated food joints, and restaurants, Lahore Eat will again attract thousands of food lovers towards the magic of food and nonstop fun. With exotic experience of live cooking, Lahore eat 2017 will also offer new culinary experience of Thai, Mexican, Chinese, Italian and, Desi food dishes.

Net Metering implementation celebrated

LAHORE (PR): A press conference was organised to celebrate the successful net metering implementation at Amin Apparel, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate at Premier Energy’s Head Office in Gulberg. Net Metering, a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system proprietors for the power they add to the grid has finally been made a reality.

Previously IESCO and now LESCO as distribution companies have now implemented Net Metering at various projects (both industrial and domestic) in Punjab Region.

In the same regard, a 32kw Grid Tied Solar Power Plant at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate has been successfully designed, installed and Net Metered by Premier Energy (pvt.) Ltd. With the support and guidance from LESCO, Punjab Energy Department, PEECA (Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency) and other regulatory authorities, the license has been issued in a record span of 45 days only.

Emirates to initiate daily

flight from Dubai to Zagreb

LAHORE (PR): Emirates announced on Thursday that it will further expand its European network with the introduction of a daily flight from Dubai to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia from June 1, 2017.

he new southeast European destination will be served by an Emirates Boeing 777-300 aircraft, the only wide-body service operating to/from Zagreb. “Emirates has had a commercial presence in Croatia since 2003, so to launch full operations is a natural progression. Emirates is pleased to have this opportunity to add such a picturesque destination to our global route network. We look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders in Croatia to provide our world renowned service to our customers on our young, modern fleet of aircraft. We are also committed to our contribution to growing the trade and tourism flows between Croatia and Dubai, as well as encouraging incoming tourism from the Middle East and Asia Pacific, where Emirates operates 45 destinations,” said Thierry Antinori, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

CGPM, LUMS hold seminar

on Punjab Agriculture Policy

LAHORE (PR): The CGPM and LUMS organised a seminar to provide structured feedback and suggestions on the draft Punjab Agriculture Policy prepared by the Punjab Agriculture Commission. Dr Iqrar Ahmad, VC Agriculture University Faisalabad outlined the broad contours of the policy, after which the participants discussed in some detail the challenges faced by agriculture in Punjab and the proposed policy responses. Dr Ahsan Rana, Director CGPM moderated the seminar.

Participants of the seminar included Syed Babar Ali, Vice Chancellor LUMS Dr Sohail Naqvi, several LUMS faculty members, alumni of SDSB’s Executive Certificate in Agribusiness Management (ECAM) and a few agribusiness leaders.